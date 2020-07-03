What’s Next – In conversation with Godfrey Motsa

MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa is one of South Africa’s most respected telecommunications leaders, who is behind making MTN the best network in the country.

Motsa is a telecommunications veteran with a passion for mobile telecoms which led him to join Vodacom in 2005 as head of brand marketing.

During his time at Vodacom, he held numerous executive positions, including Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Vodacom Lesotho and Vodacom DRC.

Motsa left Vodacom in 2016 to join MTN where he served as the Vice President of South and East Africa at MTN Group.

In March 2017, Motsa was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of MTN South Africa, a position which he continues to hold.

In this conversation, Motsa discusses MTN’s new 5G network which was launched in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Bloemfontein, Durban, and Port Elizabeth.

He also sheds light on how the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown have affected MTN’s operations, with many staff working from home.

Motsa further touches on the increased traffic on MTN’s network, the value of additional spectrum, and the rapid move to digitisation.

