What’s Next – In conversation with Reshaad Sha

Liquid Telecom SA CEO Reshaad Sha is one of South Africa’s prominent new business leaders, and he has experienced a stellar rise to the top.

At Liquid Telecom SA, Sha was behind the company’s successful turnaround strategy creation and implementation.

He also oversaw the growth of digital services and the rollout of enhanced network services for enterprises and consumers across the country.

Before joining Liquid Telecom, Sha was the founder and CEO of SqwidNet, where he led the team that was entrusted with building an IoT connectivity business in South Africa.

Concurrently, he served as the chief strategy officer at DFA, where led the company’s strategy by transforming the business from an infrastructure company to a telecommunication services provider.

Sha recently resigned as Liquid Telecom SA CEO to head up a new artificial intelligence venture, BriteGaze.

In this episode of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, Sha discusses the successful Liquid Telecom SA turnaround and his new plans.

He also sheds light on the rapid digitalisation which has taken place in South Africa and how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way businesses operate.

The full interview is embedded below.