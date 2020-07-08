What’s Next – In conversation with Gian Visser

Afrihost CEO Gian Visser is one of South Africa’s most respected ICT executives who has helped to build the country’s largest independent ISPs.

Visser started Afrihost in September 2000 as a hosting provider with two friends – Brendan Armstrong and Peter Meintjies.

In September 2009, Afrihost entered the broadband market which put the company on a big growth trajectory.

The company showed strong growth and it was not long before it had to move to new premises to accommodate this growth.

During this growth phase, former Internet Solutions executives Greg Payne and Angus McRobert also joined Afrihost as directors, which strengthened the company’s management team.

Under Visser’s leadership, Afrihost has become the largest independent Internet service provider in South Africa.

In this interview, Visser discusses the impact of COVID-19 and the lockdown on him and how he is now running the company.

He also sheds light on traffic volumes during the lockdown and the value which fibre has during this period.

The full interview is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.