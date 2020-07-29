The top South African IT companies that graduates really want to work for

The SAGEA Employer Awards 2020 revealed that Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom are the most in-demand telecommunications companies to work for among South African graduates.

In the IT hardware and software category, Amazon, Microsoft, and IBM were voted as the top employers.

The SAGEA Employer Awards are based on a survey which was completed by 2,739 graduate job hunters who have received confirmed job offers from graduate employers.

Each survey participant was asked to name one or two organisations which they felt had the best graduate programme in specific sectors or industry groups with which they were familiar.

There was no list of organisations to choose from and their responses were entirely unprompted.

Candidates, therefore, voted for organisations based on the programme available, training and development, and the overall reputation of the organisation or the appeal of the brand.

The leading employer and two runners-up were recorded across 21 separate sectors and this formed the basis of The Graduate Employers of Choice 2020.

Sasol gained the most votes in the chemical and pharmaceutical, and engineering or industrial sectors.

Three organisations were the top employers in their sector for the first time this year – Amazon within IT software and hardware, Mercedes-Benz in the automotive sector, and Tiger Brands for manufacturing.

The image below provides an overview of the SAGEA Employer Awards 2020.