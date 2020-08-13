Tech CEOs with the highest salaries in South Africa

The best-paid chief executive of a JSE-listed tech company in South Africa is Datatec CEO Jens Montanana, with an annual remuneration of R94 million.
On the other end of the scale, Telemasters CEO Jaco Voigt received a pay package of “only” R1.44 million in the last financial year.
There are two of the findings based on an analysis of the remuneration of CEOs of JSE-listed companies.
For this analysis, MyBroadband used information contained in the latest annual reports of South African IT and telecoms companies.
It should be noted that, due to different reporting periods, some of the salary packages in this report are from a year or two ago.
The median salary of tech CEOs in South Africa R4.98 million, which include basic salaries, bonuses, and other benefits.
The best-paid IT and telecoms CEOs in South Africa are Datatec CEO Jens Montanana, MTN CEO Rob Shuter, and Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub.
The worst paid CEOs are Telemasters CEO Jaco Voigt, AYO Technology Solutions CEO Howard Plaatjes, and Ellies CEO Shaun Prithivirajh.
The executives’ annual remuneration loosely relates to the company’s size and market cap.
Vodacom and MTN, for example, have the largest market caps in this list. Telemasters and Ellies, in turn, have the smallest market caps.
Montanana’s large payday is an anomaly, but it can be explained by a once-off share incentive of $3,106,000 (R54,000,000).
The fact that Montanana’s salary was paid in US dollar, instead of rand, also makes his annual pay package look much bigger because of the weak rand.
The table below provides an overview of the annual pay packages of CEOs of JSE-listed IT and telecoms companies.
Tech CEO Salary Packages
Name
|Name
Position
Annual Remuneration
|Jaco Voigt
|Telemasters
|CEO
|R1,440,000
|Howard Plaatjes
|AYO Technology Solutions
|CEO
|R2,676,000
|Shaun Prithivirajh
|Ellies
|CEO
|R2,946,000
|Jaco Swanepoel
|Silverbridge
|CEO
|R3,035,000
|Zak Calisto
|Cartrack
|CEO
|R3,487,000
|Brian van Rooyen
|Labat Africa
|CEO
|R3,645,000
|James Herbst
|Huge Group
|CEO
|R3,998,059
|Juergen Dresel
|Alaris
|CEO
|R4,679,000
|Pfungwa Serima
|Metrofile
|CEO
|R4,716,000
|Sbu Shabalala
|Adapt IT
|CEO
|R4,846,444
|Mark Smith
|Cognition
|CEO
|R4,980,000
|David Kan
|Mustek
|CEO
|R8,018,000
|Pierre Spies
|Alviva
|CEO
|R12,594,000
|Brett Levy
|Blue Label
|CEO
|R14,254,000
|Mark Levy
|Net 1 UEPS
|CEO
|R14,254,000
|Mteto Nyati
|Altron
|CEO
|R14,354,000
|Stephen van Coller
|EOH
|CEO
|R19,026,000
|Sipho Maseko
|Telkom
|CEO
|R21,817,046
|Shameel Joosub
|Vodacom
|CEO
|R43,446,398
|Rob Shuter
|MTN
|CEO
|R58,234,000
|Jens Montanana
|Datatec
|CEO
|R94,007,000
