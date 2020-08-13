Tech CEOs with the highest salaries in South Africa

The best-paid chief executive of a JSE-listed tech company in South Africa is Datatec CEO Jens Montanana, with an annual remuneration of R94 million.

On the other end of the scale, Telemasters CEO Jaco Voigt received a pay package of “only” R1.44 million in the last financial year.

There are two of the findings based on an analysis of the remuneration of CEOs of JSE-listed companies.

For this analysis, MyBroadband used information contained in the latest annual reports of South African IT and telecoms companies.

It should be noted that, due to different reporting periods, some of the salary packages in this report are from a year or two ago.

The median salary of tech CEOs in South Africa R4.98 million, which include basic salaries, bonuses, and other benefits.

The best-paid IT and telecoms CEOs in South Africa are Datatec CEO Jens Montanana, MTN CEO Rob Shuter, and Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub.

The worst paid CEOs are Telemasters CEO Jaco Voigt, AYO Technology Solutions CEO Howard Plaatjes, and Ellies CEO Shaun Prithivirajh.

The executives’ annual remuneration loosely relates to the company’s size and market cap.

Vodacom and MTN, for example, have the largest market caps in this list. Telemasters and Ellies, in turn, have the smallest market caps.

Montanana’s large payday is an anomaly, but it can be explained by a once-off share incentive of $3,106,000 (R54,000,000).

The fact that Montanana’s salary was paid in US dollar, instead of rand, also makes his annual pay package look much bigger because of the weak rand.

The table below provides an overview of the annual pay packages of CEOs of JSE-listed IT and telecoms companies.

Tech CEO Salary Packages Name Name Position Annual Remuneration Jaco Voigt Telemasters CEO R1,440,000 Howard Plaatjes AYO Technology Solutions CEO R2,676,000 Shaun Prithivirajh Ellies CEO R2,946,000 Jaco Swanepoel Silverbridge CEO R3,035,000 Zak Calisto Cartrack CEO R3,487,000 Brian van Rooyen Labat Africa CEO R3,645,000 James Herbst Huge Group CEO R3,998,059 Juergen Dresel Alaris CEO R4,679,000 Pfungwa Serima Metrofile CEO R4,716,000 Sbu Shabalala Adapt IT CEO R4,846,444 Mark Smith Cognition CEO R4,980,000 David Kan Mustek CEO R8,018,000 Pierre Spies Alviva CEO R12,594,000 Brett Levy Blue Label CEO R14,254,000 Mark Levy Net 1 UEPS CEO R14,254,000 Mteto Nyati Altron CEO R14,354,000 Stephen van Coller EOH CEO R19,026,000 Sipho Maseko Telkom CEO R21,817,046 Shameel Joosub Vodacom CEO R43,446,398 Rob Shuter MTN CEO R58,234,000 Jens Montanana Datatec CEO R94,007,000

