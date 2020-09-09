Telkom appoints new board directors

Telkom has announced changes to its Board of Directors in a notice to shareholders published on Wednesday.

Independent non-executive directors Santie Botha and Khanyisile Kweyama will retire from the board with effect from 25 September and 31 December 2020, respectively.

They are set to be replaced by Alphonzo Samuels and Hemmanth Singh, who will take up their respective posts as non-executive director and independent non-executive director.

Singh will begin his tenure on 25 September 2020, while Samuels will start his term on 1 January 2021.

Samuels previously helmed Telkom’s Technology and Openserve leadership team for six years, before his retirement on 31 March 2020.

Telkom noted that he holds a Bachelor of Technology degree from the University of South Africa (Unisa) and is a seasoned executive with more than 35 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry.

He also completed an Executive Development Program and a Program for Enterprise Leadership.

“He is well positioned to help companies and boards understand information communication technology, digital transformation and its immense opportunities to improve the sustainability of businesses,” Telkom said.

Herman Singh holds an MBA, BSc. Mechanical Engineering and a Graduate Diploma, Industrial Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand.

“He is an innovative business thinker and a high impact player with a mix of business technology, leadership and entrepreneurial skills. He has led and guided many disruptive businesses in the ongoing convergence of technology and business for over 20 years,” Telkom stated.

Telkom thanked Botha and Kweyama for their contributions and wished them well in their future endeavours.

