Telkom signs roaming agreement with Telenor

Telkom announced it has signed a three-and-a-half-year roaming agreement with Telenor, which it said will allow it to improve its roaming retail offering to end-users.

Through this agreement, Telenor will be responsible for the full end-to-end wholesale roaming process for Telkom.

Telkom will also be able to use Telenor’s wholesale roaming group platform and “leverage on the group scale in terms of cost and revenue”.

Telenor is a Norwegian state-owned multinational telecommunications company which offers mobile network operators a complete managed service for wholesale roaming.

This roaming service enables networks to use leverage the Telenor group’s to optimise roaming revenue and cost.

Openserve CEO Althon Beukes said the company has a long-standing and important relationship with Telenor.

“Their extensive roaming coverage combined with the vast experience and competence is significant in providing our end users with the desired roaming experience,” Beukes said.

“Partnering with one of the world’s major mobile groups such as Telenor helps us to scale our retail roaming services and improve operational efficiency, which is very important to cater for our corporate and leisure travellers in South Africa.”

Telenor said it would ensure that this agreement would result in an improved roaming agreement for Openserve’s end-users.

“We are delighted to support Telkom with reduced wholesale roaming cost as well as operational cost. This is realized by making use of Telenor’s scale, simplified global processes, and highly experienced team,” said Telenor wholesale chief partnership officer Andre Nicholas Hansen.

“Speed in service launches, superior quality and improved cost will be even more important in the years to come, especially with increased pressure on the business and further consolidation that we see in the market.”

“We are looking forward to succeed together with Telkom in this initiative,” Hansen said.