Telkom board shake-up

Telkom has announced a number of changes to its board of directors and its board committees.

In a statement to shareholders on 25 September, Telkom said that following its announcement earlier this month that two board members would retire and two more would be appointed, its board committees will subsequently be reconstituted.

“Further to the announcement released on SENS on 9 September 2020 regarding the retirement of Mses Santie Botha and Khanyisile Kweyama with effect from 25 September 2020 and 31 December 2020 respectively, and the appointment of Messrs Alphonzo Samuels and Hemmanth (Herman) Singh to the Board of Directors with effect from 1 January 2021 and 25 September 2020 respectively, Shareholders are advised that Telkom will reconstitute various of its Board Committees with effect from 28 September 2020,” it said.

This reconstitution will comprise the following:

Ms Santie Botha will resign from the Nominations Committee and Remuneration Committees respectively.

Ms Dolly Mokgatle will be appointed as a member of the Nominations Committee.

Dr Sibusiso Sibisi will be appointed as a member of the Risk Committee.

Mr Rex Tomlinson will be appointed as the Chairperson of the Remuneration Committee, a member of the Nominations Committee, and subsequent retirement from the Audit Committee.

Mr Louis Von Zeuner will be appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee, and subsequent retirement from the Social and Ethics Committee.

Mr Herman Singh will be appointed to the Audit and Risk Committees respectively.

“Following the above, the Nominations Committee, Remuneration Committee, Risk Committee, Audit Committee, Investment and Transactions Committee and Social and Ethics Committee remain duly constituted,” Telkom said.

Alphonzo Samuels and Hemman Singh, the two incoming board members, are both qualified and experienced executives.

Samuels previously helmed Telkom’s Technology and Openserve leadership team for six years, before his retirement on 31 March 2020. He holds a Bachelor of Technology degree from the University of South Africa (Unisa) and is a seasoned executive with more than 35 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry.

Herman Singh holds an MBA, BSc. Mechanical Engineering and a Graduate Diploma, Industrial Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand.