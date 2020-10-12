New Liquid Telecom South Africa CEO is Deon Geyser

Liquid Telecom South Africa has announced it has appointed Deon Geyser as its new CEO.

Effective from January 2021, Geyser will be responsible for overseeing the strategic repositioning of the company as Liquid Intelligent Technologies and the execution of the new strategic direction of providing an integrated technology capability that enables customers to transform their business through new intelligent technologies.

Group Chief Operating Officer Ahmad Mokhles said Liquid Telecom South Africa is delighted to welcome Geyser to the company and elaborated on his experience.

“He is a proven leader and his strong knowledge of both the local market and the continent, extensive management experience in both the public and private sector and the track records in digital transformation makes him ideally placed to continue Liquid’s next chapter of growth and sustainability, as well as to achieve its successful repositioning,” Mokhles said.

Qualifications and experience

Geyser holds a master’s degree in engineering management as well as bachelor’s degrees in Electronic Engineering and IT from the University of Johannesburg.

Prior to joining LTSA, and in his 18-year career, he held senior management positions at Siemens and Millicom International Cellular (Tigo). His most recent position being that of Head of Southern Africa and Vodafone Africa for Nokia since 2014.

Geyser said he was honoured to be chosen to lead the business into the next stage of its strategic development.

“Liquid has a ground-breaking view on transforming business through technology, supported by a strong and talented team, a solid customer base and an exciting customer value proposition,” Geyser stated.

“I look forward to continue building out its growth and to unlock value for shareholders and broader stakeholders alike,” Geyser said.

Strategic repositioning and job cuts

A statement issued by Liquid Telecom in August 2020 announced a “strategic repositioning” of the company as “Liquid Intelligent Technologies”.

It later emerged that this statement was issued following the issuance of Section 189 notices to Liquid Telecom staff, informing them of planned job cuts.

Group CEO Nic Rudnick clarified the situation, stating that to continue the growth they have achieved over the past year, they must offer their customers new products in addition to their current offerings.

He explained that Liquid Telecom’s transition requires a changing skills mix and structure with the potential for staff to be reassigned and trained with new skills to be more competitive and offer new solutions to their customers.

Rudnick also said no decision has been made about retrenching any staff members at Liquid Telecom South Africa.

“We have initiated a consultation process which is aimed at considering and reaching consensus on appropriate measures to build an operating model that helps us achieve these objectives and best service for our customers,” Rudnick said.

