Big executive changes at Altron

Altron has announced that Collin Govender, the current group chief information officer, will take over as managing director of Altron Karabina.

This will take effect after the departure of current Altron Karabina MD Grant van der Wal on 31 December 2020.

Altron shared services executive Debra-Lynn Marais will succeed Govender as group CIO.

“After much personal deliberation I made a decision to enter a new season of my life, starting by taking some time out with my family and loved ones,” Van der Wal said.

Altron group chief executive Mteto Nyati thanked Van der Wal for his hard work in the past two years, along with his leadership team, in integrating Altron Karabina into the Altron Group.

Collin Govender will assume the role of managing director for Altron Karabina from 1 January 2021.

“Under Collin’s leadership, we digitally transformed Altron through standardisation of our ERP, CRM, and HR systems,” Nyati said.

“His mission now is to accelerate the growth of Altron Karabina by leveraging Microsoft’s three cloud strategy and License Solution Provider contract.”

The company said Van der Wal and Govender will work together for the remainder of the year to ensure a successful transition in the next phase of Altron Karabina.

Govender said he planned to further entrench Microsoft as a core partner of Altron and using their technology solutions to drive customer success.

“This is a time to be pragmatic – to be impactful and deliver value,” he said.

“COVID-19 and the ‘new normal’ has meant finding different ways of helping the customer solve their challenges and breaking the traditional mould of thinking.”

“I believe as Altron Karabina we are positioned to make a meaningful impact,” Govender said.

