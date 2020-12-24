Vodacom’s most popular interview question revealed

The most popular question asked in Vodacom interviews is for candidates to describe a time when they had to make a tough decision or perform under pressure.
Vodacom is South Africa’s largest mobile operator and one of the biggest technology employers in the country.
It is also one of the South African companies which pay the highest average salaries at R838,000 per year.
It is easy to see why Vodacom is one of South Africa’s preferred employers among skilled professionals.
The Top Employers Institute ranked Vodacom as the second-best company in South Africa to work for in 2020 behind Microsoft.
With thousands of professionals trying to land a job at Vodacom, it is necessary to outperform many candidates to be successful.
Preparing for an interview is important to make a good impression, which raises the question which questions you may face.
Glassdoor, a platform where current and former employees review companies, gave insight into the questions which Vodacom applicants faced in 2020.
The most popular question was to describe a situation which the candidate found challenging, like a tough decision or performing a task under pressure.
A few other questions included whether candidates were willing to put in extra effort and how they handle conflict.
The table below provides an overview of some of the popular questions which candidates faced in their interviews.
|Vodacom interview questions
|Position
|Interview question
|Early Career Program Interview
|Describe a time when you handled a difficult situation. How did you handle it and what were the results?
|Discover Graduate Programmer Interview
|Describe a time you had 6 or more months to prepare for an assignment in university. What were your strategies and outcomes?
|Early Career Program Interview
|Describe a time when you had to make an immediate decision.
|Graduate Program Interview
|Describe a time when had to work under pressure. How did you manage the situation and what were the results?
|Discover Graduate Interview
|Tell us about a time you had to make a decision that required you to come out of your comfort zone.
|Senior Business Analyst Interview
|Are you willing to put in the extra effort?
|Early Careers Interview
|How did your background prepare you for the role? Explain the challenging situation you were faced with.
|Graduate Program Interview
|How do you handle conflict?
