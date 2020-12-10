SEACOM appoints new CEO

SEACOM has announced that Byron Clatterbuck has resigned from his position as CEO and will be replaced by Oliver Fortuin.

Clatterbuck joined SEACOM in 2012 as chief commercial officer and became group CEO in February 2015. He will end his tenure with the company on 31 March 2021.

“Mr Clatterbuck has been instrumental in shifting SEACOM from a subsea cable operator to becoming Africa’s leading Internet and data transmission provider – offering services to other service providers, direct to corporates, and, more recently, into the consumer market with the WonderNet brand,” said SEACOM chairperson Pieter Uys.

“The shareholders and employees of SEACOM would like to thank Mr Clatterbuck for his valuable contributions over the last eight years.”

Clatterbuck said that he has made this decision for personal reasons and it has been planned for some time.

“However, I did not want to make the final move until we had the right leader lined up to take over the leadership of SEACOM as we push further into African markets and continue our growth in the enterprise segment,” Clatterbuck said.

“I am very pleased and confident to be handing over the leadership of SEACOM to Oliver Fortuin, who will be ably supported by SEACOM’s world-class executive team.”

Fortuin is currently the Group Chief Enterprise Officer at MTN, and will take over the SEACOM CEO position on 4 January 2021.

He has over two decades of experience in the ICT sector across South Africa and the rest of Africa.

“The SEACOM team has built an excellent data connectivity platform in the markets where we operate,” Fortuin said.

“We now hope to expand upon this, as well as to develop more industry-leading services that today’s corporate customers in Africa require.”

“Our key focus will be to strengthen our customer base in the corporate segment by offering a wider range of services that provide greater value to our customers, and can help SEACOM capture more share of wallet in this space,” he said.

SEACOM said its key growth focus going forward is to expand its value proposition into a fully-fledged fibre-led telecoms provider for enterprise and corporate segments.

