Former Cell C executive arrested for R64-million tender scam

A former executive head of IT at Cell C has been arrested in relation to a R64-million tender scam and is facing charges of fraud and corruption.

“The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Germiston arrested a 44-year-old man for alleged fraud and corruption involving an approximately R64-million tender scam,” the SAPS said in a statement.

“The suspect was an Information Technology (IT) manager at one of the well-known South African mobile network service providers.”

“It is alleged that during the period 2012 to 2019, he colluded with a director of a contracted entity responsible for IT and network services at his workplace,” the SAPS said.

The suspect and the director allegedly colluded to inflate invoices that resulted in an actual loss of over R64 million at the mobile network.

TimesLive has reported that the suspect is former executive head of IT at Cell C Mohamed Adamjee, who held this position for almost 10 years.

“The Hawks’ investigation which culminated in his arrest on Wednesday, 20 January 2021, ensued in 2020 following an internal audit that was done at the cell phone company,” the SAPS said.

“The former executive is expected to face fraud and corruption charges in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court today, 22 January 2021.”

SAPS said the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.

Adamjee reportedly appeared in court on Friday 22 January and the case was postponed to 26 January for a bail application.