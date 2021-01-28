Telkom Business brought back to life

The Telkom Business brand has been refreshed and brought back into the market after disappearing for a few years.

Telkom Business used to be a prominent telecoms player in the business and enterprise market and competed against Internet Solutions, Liquid Telecom, and Vodacom Business.

It offered a wide range of telephony, connectivity, and data centre products to South African businesses of all sizes.

Telkom Business had a particularly strong position in the corporate, enterprise, and government segments.

The Telkom Business brand was, however, discontinued shortly after Telkom acquired Business Connexion in 2015 to serve the business market.

Telkom Business was merged with Business Connexion to form a new company called Telkom Business Connexion in 2016.

A year later Telkom Business Connexion was relaunched as BCX with new headquarters in Centurion.

At the time, Telkom said the launch of BCX was the final step of the integration process of Telkom Business and Business Connexion.

Since then, BCX operated as an independent business unit under the Telkom Group and served the business market through a full range of telecoms and IT products.

To the surprise of many industry players, the Telkom Business brand reappeared recently with a range of new business products.

These products include mobile connectivity, fixed broadband services, payment solutions, computing equipment, and even business insurance.

Commenting on the revival of the brand, Telkom spokesperson Mooketsi Mocumi told MyBroadband the iconic Telkom Business brand has been refreshed and brought back into the market, but with a slightly different focus than before.

Instead of targeting enterprise and corporate clients, Telkom Business’ key focus is to serve small and medium businesses with digital and connectivity solutions that will help them grow.

“On the other hand, BCX Business has a deliberate focus on serving large enterprise customers that require custom large-scale solutions,” Mocumi said.

Telkom Business promotional video

