Telkom Business launches unlimited voice calls for R199 per month

Telkom Business announced that it has launched an unlimited voice plan offering for small businesses, which it said will allow them to save up to 30% on unlimited voice calls.

The company noted the difficult operating environment engendered by the COVID-19 pandemic and said this new plan should help to alleviate communication costs.

“Small businesses are a significant contributor to the country’s economy, accounting for 22% of the formal business sector turnover,” Telkom Business said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a great toll on small businesses across South Africa. Many business owners have had to close business or cut costs, including their communication costs, hindering business continuity.”

The new unlimited voice plan is targeted at small business owners who are new customers and those who were previously with Telkom but had to suspend or cancel their service due to lack of affordability.

The new plans will also be available to existing Telkom Business customers who wish to add voice line to their existing package, the company said.

Limited-time offer

Telkom Business said it would offer small business customers unlimited voice call plans priced at R199 per month for a limited time.

“This offering includes monthly line rentals as well as usage, saving the average customer about 30% of their average rental and usage costs,” it said.

The offer will be available until the end of July 2021, after which it will be reviewed.

Small business owners can sign up for these voice packages at any Telkom shop, through the Telkom call centre or online.

“Through the unlimited voice calls product, we are subsidising the Small and Medium Business customers who have been severely affected by COVID-19,” said Telkom Business chief commercial officer Dumisani Bengu.

“It is aimed at helping small businesses to get back up on their feet by reducing their operational costs.”

“The price point is set at R199, which we believe many small businesses will be able to afford in order to gain access to unlimited voice calls every month,” he said.

