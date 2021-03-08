MTN appoints new group strategy executive

MTN Group has appointed Chika Ekeji as Strategy and Transformation Executive, the company announced in a statement on 8 March 2021.

This appointment is part of the company’s plans to further bolster management capacity to accelerate the Group’s strategic ambitions, it said.

Ekeji will assume his new role effective from 15 March 2021.

He previously worked at management consultancy McKinsey & Company in Nigeria, where he led the West Africa Digital Practice and served telco, financial services, and public sector clients across Africa.

“We are very pleased that Chika is joining us as we work to accelerate our strategic repositioning,” said MTN Group Chief Operating Officer Jens Schulte-Bockum.

Ekeji has a Masters of Engineering in Computer Science from Cornell University and an MBA from MIT.

“In December 2020, MTN Group announced the completion of a comprehensive strategy review with a focus on accelerating growth, deleveraging the holding company debt and unlocking value,” MTN said.

“To support the execution of the repositioned strategy, we announced the appointment of a new Group Chief Financial Officer as well as changes to the Group’s regional structure and the Group Executive Committee.”

It said this revised strategy will be presented in more detail after the release of its full-year results on 10 March.