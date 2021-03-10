Rain denies it is “Cape Town or bust”

Rain has denied allegations that it is trying to force its Johannesburg-based employees to move to Cape Town.

MyBroadband received information from Rain employees that the operator is expanding its Cape Town office and is on a drive to move many of its Johannesburg employees there.

As part of this drive, these employees said, Johannesburg staff members were promised higher salaries and moving costs if they relocate to Cape Town.

Those who decided to stay in Johannesburg are allegedly being put under severe pressure to move.

This, one source said, resulted in senior staff members who were not keen to relocate to Cape Town quitting the company.

It is understood that the acceptance of resignation letters from Rain contained a curious line, which required the employees to acknowledge that they resigned of their own free will, without any pressure from the company to do so.

Those who moved were also allegedly in for a surprise. The relocation fees will be deducted from their bonuses. If they do not receive bonuses, they will still owe money to Rain.

Rain disputed these allegations, saying no employee was forced to relocate to Cape Town and that they will continue to have offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The company said it is expanding its Cape Town office because of its “phenomenal growth in the past few years”.

Rain said staff members have been given the opportunity to move to Cape Town, but denied that any Johannesburg staff members will lose their jobs.

Rain also denied that the moving costs will be deducted from staff bonuses.

“Rain does provide relocation allowances to staff that want to relocate, and this allowance is over and above their salary and bonus package,” it said.

