Behind the scenes at Axxess’ new ultra-modern head office

Axxess recently moved into its impressive new head office in Port Elizabeth which has already become a landmark in the City.

Axxess was founded by Franco Barbalich in his one-bedroom flat in 1997 and initially provided Internet access through four Internet cafés in Port Elizabeth.

In the early 2000s the company complemented its Internet access products with hardware sales, website design and hosting, and personal and business connectivity.

It showed rapid growth after it launched ADSL services and quickly became the Internet Service Provider (ISP) of choice for thousands of South Africans.

Over this period Axxess won the coveted MyBroadband ISP of the Year award a record five times.

Its rapid expansion in the 2000s forced Axxess to look for a new home, and in 2013 the company moved into the first phase of its new modern head office in Port Elizabeth.

This office hosted 100 employees and featured the company’s new corporate branding and colours.

Axxess continued its strong growth and only a few years later it was once again looking for more office space to host its workforce which has now expanded to over 200 employees.

The ISP partnered with Bradshaw Architects and BSP Construction to design and build the second phase of its head office. The conceptual design started by in 2015 and construction followed in 2018.

Situated along the popular business district in Cape Road, Port Elizabeth, Axxess’ new building boasts an ultra-modern look using the latest design concepts.

The corporate colours are used in two main elements of the building – the street facing façade and the east side, which is a focal point of traffic on Cape Road.

The minimalist design is aimed at keeping the focus on the building’s shape, and signage is positioned to compliment the design.

The first floor is further elevated above the parking area for maximum exposure from the busy main road.

Apart from increasing the building’s aesthetic appeal, the external cladding material also serves to minimise maintenance.

The building’s roof structure is designed that it can be used for future solar applications as energy efficiency is a priority.

While the exterior of the building reflects simplicity and mass, the interior finishes reflect technology and comfort.

Axxess places a lot of focus on creating a pleasant working environment, which was behind the decision to create open spaces using glass as office dividing elements. This maximises natural light in the offices.

The building cost R26.5 million to construct and used 195,000 bricks, 865 litres of paint, and 300 cubes of concrete.

It has 11.8km of electrical wiring, 22km of network cables, and 730m of copper piping for air conditioning.

Here is a look at Axxess’s new ultra-modern head office, courtesy of photos from Hendrik-Louis Boshoff.