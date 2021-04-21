In conversation with DFA chief of strategy – Vino Govender

Vino Govender is the chief of strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and innovation at DFA and is one of South Africa’s most experienced telecoms executives.

Over his two-decade career he has held numerous executive positions and has penned many thought-leadership articles and market reports.

He has held key roles in the ICT industry, filling strategic B2C and B2B marketing roles at some of the country’s leading telecoms providers.

Govender joined Dark Fibre Africa in January 2015 as executive of marketing, brand, and communications. His duties were later extended to include product innovation, and in November 2017 he was appointed as acting CSO.

He is passionate about the adoption and implementation of digital technologies to boost the continent’s socio-economic advancement and has given extensive commentary and advice on 4IR issues in both African and global contexts.

In this discussion, Govender explains the importance of driving supply and connectivity services and how they contribute towards the growth of South Africa’s economy.

He shares how COVID-19 increased the demand for connectivity services and summarises the lessons learned from the experience.

Finally, he emphasises the importance of key role players working together to drive demand and supply.

The full interview with Vino Govender is embedded below.