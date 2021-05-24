Telkom’s fixed-line nightmare

Telkom released its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2021, which revealed a continued decline in fixed access lines.
The company’s fixed-line subscribers dropped from 1.602 million in March 2020 to 1.284 million in March 2021.
This means Telkom lost 318,000 fixed-line subscribers over the last year. This equates to a 19.9% decline in its customer base.
This trend is nothing new. It started in 2001 when the company lost 531,000 subscribers from its peak of 5,493,000 fixed-line users in 2000.
Telkom further reported a significant decline in fixed broadband subscribers – down from 686,525 in March 2020 to 605,807 in March 2021.
Other parts of Telkom’s fixed-line business were also hit hard over the last year. Closer subscribers declined by 30% while its Internet all access subscribers are down 15%.
As a result of these declines Telkom’s total fixed-line traffic plummeted from 8,832 million minutes to 6,787 million minutes over the last year.
The only fixed-line segment which showed significant growth was fibre. Telkom increased the number of homes connected to fibre from 219,583 to 281,065.
The increase in fibre-to-the-home connections were partly a result of the higher active fibre connectivity rate. It increased from 48.2% in March 2020 to 51.1% in March 2021.
The company also increased its fibre coverage and the number of fibre to base station connections.
Telkom’s fixed-line decline
The table below provides an overview of Telkom’s fixed-line subscriber numbers over the last 30 years.
|Telkom Fixed Lines
|Date
|Subscribers
|YoY Change
|1993
|3,458,000
|—
|1994
|3,594,000
|+136,000
|1995
|3,773,000
|+179,000
|1996
|3,926,000
|+153,000
|1997
|4,259,000
|+333,000
|1998
|4,645,000
|+386,000
|1999
|5,075,000
|+430,000
|2000
|5,493,000
|+418,000
|2001
|4,962,000
|-531,000
|Mar-02
|4,924,000
|-38,000
|Mar-03
|4,844,000
|-80,000
|Sep-03
|4,812,000
|—
|Mar-04
|4,821,000
|-23,000
|Sep-04
|4,870,000
|58,000
|Mar-05
|4,726,000
|-95,000
|Sep-05
|4,730,000
|-140,000
|Mar-06
|4,708,000
|-18,000
|Sep-06
|4,675,000
|-55,000
|Mar-07
|4,642,000
|-66,000
|Sep-07
|4,621,000
|-54,000
|Mar-08
|4,532,000
|-110,000
|Sep-08
|4,504,000
|-117,000
|Mar-09
|4,451,000
|-81,000
|Sep-09
|4,398,000
|-106,000
|Mar-10
|4,273,000
|-178,000
|Sep-10
|4,234,000
|-164,000
|Mar-11
|4,152,000
|-121,000
|Sep-11
|4,073,000
|-161,000
|Mar-12
|3,995,000
|-157,000
|Sep-12
|3,894,000
|-179,000
|Mar-13
|3,800,000
|-195,000
|Sep-13
|3,713,000
|-181,000
|Mar-14
|3,618,000
|-182,000
|Sep-14
|3,531,000
|-182,000
|Mar-15
|3,439,000
|-179,000
|Sep-15
|3,323,000
|-208,000
|Mar-16
|3,217,000
|-222,000
|Sep-16
|3,090,000
|-233,000
|Mar-17
|2,954,000
|-263,000
|Sep-17
|2,840,000
|-250,000
|Mar-18
|2,678,000
|-276,000
|Sep-18
|2,566,000
|-274,000
|Mar-19
|2,267,000
|-411,000
|Sep-19
|1,975,000
|-591,000
|Mar-20
|1,602,000
|-665,000
|Sep-20
|1,432,000
|-543,000
|Mar-21
|1,284,000
|-318,000
Telkom operational data
The tables below provide an overview of Telkom’s operational data.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.