Take this video conferencing survey and stand a chance to win R2,000

Leading South African IT distributor Axiz is running a survey that investigates how companies are handling their video conferencing needs.
Those who complete the survey stand a chance to win R2,000 by following these steps:
- Take the Axiz survey
- Complete the survey and fill in your contact details.
- Type “Done” in the MyBroadband competition forum thread.
The survey focuses on what video conferencing capabilities companies have, including the conferencing products they own – such as microphones and webcams.
The survey also investigates whether these products are offering sufficient functionality for a company’s needs.
The survey competition will end on 16 June 2021, so take the survey now to avoid missing out.
