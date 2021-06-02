Take this video conferencing survey and stand a chance to win R2,000

Leading South African IT distributor Axiz is running a survey that investigates how companies are handling their video conferencing needs.

Those who complete the survey stand a chance to win R2,000 by following these steps:

Take the Axiz survey

Complete the survey and fill in your contact details.

Type “Done” in the MyBroadband competition forum thread.

The survey focuses on what video conferencing capabilities companies have, including the conferencing products they own – such as microphones and webcams.

The survey also investigates whether these products are offering sufficient functionality for a company’s needs.

The survey competition will end on 16 June 2021, so take the survey now to avoid missing out.

Click here to take the survey.