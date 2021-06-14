DFA CEO resigns

ICT-focused investment-holding company Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) announced that Thinus Mulder will step down as CEO of its subsidiary DFA on 30 September 2021.

CIVH group CEO and DFA chairman, Raymond Ndlovu, thanked Mulder for his contribution in overseeing DFA and the CIVH group’s growth during his tenure over the last thirteen years, first as the founding CFO at DFA and, more recently during the past five years, as DFA CEO.

Ndlovu acknowledged Mulder’s leadership in achieving the company’s stellar financial performance and the significant improvement in DFA’s Net Promoter Score in recent years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thinus will still be available to the group until at least December 2021. His consummate knowledge of the CIVH group’s businesses and the ICT industry is an asset that CIVH will still want to draw upon,” Ndlovu said.

Andries Delport, the current CTO of the CIVH Group, will take the reigns as DFA CEO from 1 October 2021.

He will immediately become more involved with DFA operations during the intervening transition period.

Delport is no newcomer to the industry, having spent close to 25 years at the Vodacom Group, fulfilling the role of Vodacom Group Chief Technology Officer since 2011 before joining CIVH in 2020.

“Andries is an astute technical and commercial leader in the industry, and CIVH has full confidence in his capabilities and industry pedigree in leading DFA forward during this time of high-paced regulatory, technological, and commercial-market-structure changes in the environment,” said Ndlovu.

