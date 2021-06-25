New name for South African telecoms powerhouse

Community Investment Ventures (CIVH), which owns Vumatel, DFA, and Sqwidnet, is set to change its name and company branding.

This is feedback from CIVH CEO, Raymond Ndlovu who spoke to MyBroadband about the planned CIVH brand change.

CIVH is majority-owned by Remgro, with operations in the South African telecommunications and information technology sectors.

Remgro CEO Jannie Durand said CIVH is one of their most valuable assets as it operates in a high growth space.

He added that Remgro is investing in CIVH as they see strong growth potential in the telecommunications market.

Through DFA and Vumatel, CIVH has a strong foothold in the South African open-access fibre market.

The company is looking to expand its portfolio to data centres, tower infrastructure for mobile networks, and rolling out a wholesale mobile network.

This will make CIVH a telecommunications powerhouse that competes against companies like Telkom and Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

It, therefore, makes sense for Community Investment Ventures to change its brand to reflect its ambitions and vision.

CIVH initially planned to unveil its new “Activate Africa” vision and new brand in March, but the launch was cancelled.

Ndlovu told MyBroadband they have completed an extensive strategic review of their brand positioning and concluded, for various reasons, that an announcement is not “opportune just yet”.

He said, “any further developments in this regard will be fully disclosed in a timely manner, as and when it is deemed appropriate”.