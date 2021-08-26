New Telkom Consumer CEO announced

Telkom named Lunga Siyo as the new CEO of Telkom Consumer effective 1 October 2021.

Siyo is set to take over from Serame Taukobong when Taukobong assumes the position of Group CEO Designate.

“As CEO of Telkom Small and Medium Business, Siyo supported the transition of Yellow Pages from a print to a digital business,” said Telkom Group CEO Sipho Maseko.

Siyo joined Telkom just over three years ago. Using his experience in the mobile and financial services sector, he led the introduction of Telkom’s value propositions in FinTech, e-commerce and mobile payments.

“Lunga’s experience in mobile and financial services make him ideally placed to lead Telkom Consumer as it builds on its data-led strategy to unlock revenue streams of the future,” stated Maseko.

Telkom announced Serame Taukobong is the Group CEO Designate at the beginning of August, also with effect from 1 October 2021.

Taukobong will assume the role of Group CEO of Telkom after Sipho Maseko’s official exit on 30 June 2022.