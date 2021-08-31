What’s Next – In conversation with Deon Geyser

In this What’s Next episode, Aki Anastasiou talks to prominent ICT expert Deon Geyser, who is the CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies in South Africa.

Geyser has over 15 years of experience in the ICT and telecommunications sector and is responsible for the leadership, strategy, and operations of Liquid Intelligent Technologies in South Africa.

He previously served as the managing director for Nokia in Southern Africa, which under his guidance was recognised as one of the top-performing sub-regions in the Middle East and Africa.

Over the years, he has helped many organisations succeed by developing and executing targeted strategies that provided improved stakeholder returns.

In this interview, Geyser discusses how companies can save money by using unified communications solutions that eliminate the need for multiple devices and enable cheap cross-border communications.

He expands upon the future of voice and unified communications, stating that as mobile services become more efficient, communication will shift to online platforms and render the traditional fixed telephone obsolete.

Geyser also speaks about what has been happening at Liquid Intelligent Technologies over the past year and how the company has improved its customer service.

The full interview with Deon Geyser is embedded below. You can watch all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.