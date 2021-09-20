Vodacom Business joins Cloud 2021 Online Conference as key partner

Enterprise connectivity and network provider Vodacom Business has joined the Cloud 2021 Online Conference as the key event partner.

The Cloud 2021 Online Conference will kick off on 21 September in an exciting online format that will showcase South Africa’s premier IT and telecommunications companies and make it easy for IT executives around South Africa to attend.

TV personality Aki Anastasiou will serve as MC for the event and will also host interviews with the country’s top ICT executives.

Topics that will be covered at the Cloud 2021 Online Conference include cloud computing, privacy, security and trust, data backup and disaster recovery, data-as-a-service, cloud management platforms, and cloud automation.

As part of the conference, two top Vodacom executives will be delivering keynote addresses. They are:

Sasidhar Parvathaneni — Executive Head of Department: AWS Cloud Services

Garith Peck — Executive Head of Security: Cloud, Hosting & Security, Business Solutions

Vodacom Business provides hosted cloud services, connectivity, and Internet and virtual private network services over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile and converged technologies.

It offers a wide range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, Enterprise IT, and converged services to 123.7 million customers (including Safaricom).

Through Vodacom Business Africa, it offers business-managed services to large, medium and small enterprises in 48 countries.

