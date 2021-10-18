Seacom upgrades IP network with 100Gbps Ethernet

Seacom has announced an upgrade to 100 Gigabit Ethernet (100GE) technology for its IP network.

The company said that this investment in its IP transit services would give Internet Service Providers, content delivery networks, and global and African providers increased flexibility, scalability, and capacity.

It will also benefit downstream connected business and Internet end-users in the region.

In 2014, Seacom launched 10Gbps IP transit routers that later became the industry standard.

In 2018, Seacom deployed 100Gbps Ethernet technology in its data centre points of presence in Teraco Johannesburg and Teraco Cape Town.

Seacom said that during this time, the company began planning what would be required to improve South Africa’s network infrastructure with 100GE capabilities.

Seacom’s upgrade to 100GE technology on its network allows network, content, and cloud providers to meet the surge of bandwidth across their backbone and access networks, said Seacom’s general manager of the service provider team Nicole Labuschagne.

Labuschagne said that this surge in demand is due to the rapid adoption of video streaming and cloud services.

“We want to ensure by progressing to the 100GE level that Africa and our customers keep pace in an ever digitised 4IR world, and we hope to see 100GE becoming the industry standard in the near future.”

According to Seacom, the increased capacity of 100 Gbps equipment reduces the cost and complexity associated with procuring and maintaining multiple 10 Gbps ports and also simplifies load balancing through the flexibility of having ten times more bandwidth per port.

Network providers will be able to add more customers, expand their networks, or reconfigure traffic flows without disrupting network traffic or incurring multiple cross-connecting fees.