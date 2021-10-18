Mweb gets new managing director

Dimension Data’s parent company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) has announced it has appointed Manelisa Mavuso as Mweb’s new managing director with immediate effect.

A well-placed source at Mweb previously told MyBroadband that Mweb’s sole owner, Dimension Data, had put the ISP up for sale, with Standard Bank running the process.

Dimension Data CEO Werner Kapp has now confirmed the company has backtracked on this sale.

“Upon making our decision not to sell Mweb, we have appointed Mavuso to lead the growth of Mweb along with the great team we have in the business,” said Kapp.

Mavuso has been Dimension Data’s chief marketing officer and a member of the Middle East and Africa region’s executive committee since January 2020.

Before that, he served as chairman of Network Plus for almost five years, following stints as managing director at various divisions in Telkom.

Before moving to the telecoms industry, he worked in the banking sector as divisional director at Nedbank and director of marketing at Standard Bank.

Mavuso said Mweb had a unique proposition in the market with the partnership and support from Dimension Data and NTT Ltd.

“We have the opportunity to leverage this better than maybe what we may have done in the past,” Mavuso stated.

“We are also in an almost post-pandemic period that has been characterised by increased connectivity and bandwidth demand.”

“I am excited to be part of the Mweb team, and I believe we will achieve great things,” he concluded.

Mavuso will remain on the Dimension Data Exco and continue to oversee the MEA marketing function until a new candidate is found to fill the role, Dimension Data said.

