Surprise roaming deal between MTN and Telkom

MTN has announced that it concluded a new multi-year national roaming agreement with Telkom.

In its financial update for the quarter ending 30 September 2021, MTN said it started providing Telkom with 2G, 3G, and 4G services from 1 November 2021.

This announcement comes as a surprise, as Telkom undertook an extensive project in 2019 to switch roaming partners from MTN to Vodacom.

Telkom has clarified that its deal with MTN won’t replace Vodacom, but that MTN has been added to its roaming network.

The partnership between Telkom and Vodacom promised seamless roaming on the Vodacom LTE network to Telkom subscribers.

To make this work, Telkom created a new “virtual” network called TelkomSA-R.

However, this change caused significant disruptions for subscribers.

Many Telkom subscribers experienced a problem where, for seemingly no reason, their devices would connect to the TelkomSA-R network and refuse to switch back. This happened in areas where there was TelkomSA coverage.

When this happens, customers who buy data that can only be used on Telkom’s own network—which is sold as “LTE/LTE-A only” contracts or bundles—are disconnected from the Internet and unable to use their data allocations.

Telkom ultimately ironed out most of the kinks in the system, though it took several months to do so.

MyBroadband asked MTN about the new deal, and it said that the rollout of its roaming services for Telkom has started.

MTN said in an emailed statement that the agreement would see the network operator rendering capacity to Telkom on MTN’s network infrastructure.

MTN said it would enable Telkom to deliver its own services by using its network.

“MTN’s 3G and 4G national network footprint sits at 98% and 96% respectively and therefore offers both parties the opportunity to harness greater efficiencies while reducing the input costs of providing telecommunication services,” said Quintus de Beer, executive for MTN SA’s Wholesale Division.

De Beer said that the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact South Africa, and demand for data services continues to rise.

By offering a network roaming solution and MVNO support to the industry, he said MTN aims to promote more resourceful use of the telecommunications infrastructure in the country.

“This agreement aligns with the Group’s strategy to monetise the investments it has made in networks and continue to build on the network as a service (NaaS) platform, where MTN SA is a key driver,” MTN said in its quarterly update.

MTN also noted that by September, its wholesale revenue had increased by 52.8% year-on-year.

This was driven by Cell C national roaming revenue and solid growth in the MVNO portfolio, MTN stated.

Revenue recognition remains on a cash basis as Cell C works towards its recapitalisation.

As of 30 September 2021, R307 million of Cell C national roaming revenue remained unrecognised.

MTN said it continues to invest in network capacity expansion to enable the sharing of its infrastructure further.