MTN SA appoints new CTIO

MTN South Africa has appointed Michele Gamberini as its new chief technology and information officer, effective 1 February 2022.

Gamberini joins MTN from Telecom Italia (TIM Group), where he gained 25 years of experience, most recently in the position of Global Group CTIO.

“Having worked in Italy, Spain, Greece and supported Brazilian technological choices, Gamberini had the unique experience of preparing the network evolution ahead of the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens,” MTN stated.

Gamberini holds a master’s degree in electronics engineering.

MTN SA’s chief executive officer, Charles Molapisi, said that Gamberini’s wealth of experience would make a notable contribution towards enhancing its technology functions and providing the best network in South Africa.

Gamberini said he was delighted to join “such a high-performing business”.

“I am most looking forward to continuing and growing the exceptional work the MTN network team has delivered over the years,” he said.

Gamberini will be taking over from Giovanni Chiarelli, who has served as MTN SA CTIO since November 2016.

MTN SA announced Chiarelli’s resignation last month, with former CEO Godfrey Motsa full of praise for his “extraordinary” contribution to the company’s network and IT systems.

Chiarelli helped steer MTN to become the best mobile network in South Africa in recent years.

MyBroadband Insights’ 2021 Mobile Network Quality Report showed that the operator had the highest average download speed at 64.23Mbps, followed by Vodacom at 35.05Mbps, Telkom on 27.23Mbps, Cell C on 19.26Mbps and Rain on 13.07Mbps.

The operator reigned supreme in terms of network quality in most major metros and towns.

MTN SA also announced the appointment of Megan Nicholas to Managing Director for MTN Supersonic, the network provider’s fibre and broadband internet service provider, effective 1 January 2022.

