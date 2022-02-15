R160 million for police phone tender — because R89 million deal declared illegal

The Gauteng High Court has denied the State Information Technology Agency’s (Sita’s) leave to appeal against a court decision that found it had illegally awarded a contract for maintenance and support of telephonic services for the South African Police Service.

Gijima first took Sita to court in December 2020 after the state-owned IT agency awarded a private branch exchange system (PBX) maintenance and support contract to Indian multinational firm In2IT.

In October 2021, the High Court ruled that the contract’s awarding to In2IT was illegal because it did not meet the tender’s requirements.

Sunday Times reports that Judge Leonie Windell again ruled last week that In2IT should have been excluded from consideration because it did not meet the tender requirements.

She also found that Gijima and its partner Advanced Voice Systems (AVS) were the only companies that satisfied the tender’s criteria.

Sita was therefore not granted leave to appeal the original judgment.

The ruling means that Sita now has 30 days to sign a contract with Gijima and AVS, for which it has to pay R160 million. It previously said this amount was over its budget.

In2IT had made a bid to offer the same services for R89 million, around R71 million less than the entities which met all the requirements.

Gijima CEO Maphum Nxumalo welcomed the judgment and told The Sunday Times that “Justice had yet again been done” and added he looked forward to Sita complying with the court order.

Sita could still approach the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to ask that the ruling be overturned.

