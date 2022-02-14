DFA appoints new information chief

Wholesale open-access fibre infrastructure provider Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) has announced the appointment of Dr Heydon Hall as its chief information officer.

Hall has over 20 years of senior IT leadership experience, in which he spearheaded the digital transformation and business re-engineering turnarounds for numerous large organisations.

He has also been involved in several successful technology start-ups.

Hall completed his BCom degree with majors in economics, business, marketing, and law with Unisa.

He holds a doctorate of commerce from the University of Johannesburg and an MBA from Oxford Brookes University, with a focus on organisational design, technology, and marketing.

DFA said Hall’s role at the company would be focused on developing and overseeing the implementation of a robust and integrated information-technology strategy and the company’s overall digital transformation and enterprise architecture.

“Hall sees himself as a student of business, an innovator, and a serial corporate entrepreneur whose CIO roles give him the opportunity to pair his organisational design and technology skills to enhance business performance,” the company said.

“He has extensive technology implementation and corporate leadership experience at executive and board level.”

“He has a solid track record in the business re-engineering arena and brings great insight into the robotic-process-automation and artificial-intelligence spaces,” it added.

DFA CEO, Andries Delport, welcomed Hall to the company’s executive leadership.

“Heydon joins DFA at a time when we are going through extensive restructuring to become a leaner, more agile business, and he has all the right skills and experience to help accelerate DFA’s journey towards this goal,” Delport said.

Heydon’s arrival comes at a time when DFA is planning to make staff cuts.

DFA has claimed the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact, which caused slower economic growth and a shrinking addressable market, was one of the primary drivers behind this decision.

The company has been struggling to deliver on fibre and other commercial commitments, with DFA clients complaining it cannot execute simple agreements.