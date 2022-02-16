MTN is preparing to launch a major rebrand on 27 February, simplifying its logo and using “Y’ello” instead of its old tagline, “Everywhere you go”.

The new logo is already visible outside MTN’s offices near the 14th Avenue offramp to the N1 freeway.

Doing away with the familiar white, yellow, and red text on a blue oval, MTN is opting for a simplified blue on yellow logo.

“MTN” is written in simple block letters with an oval drawn in a blue outline around the characters, all on a yellow background.

“Y’ello” is written in stylised white text on the same yellow background.

While the rebranding has begun outside MTN’s Johannesburg headquarters, the change will be group-wide.

MTN chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer Nompilo Morafo said the new look aligns with their evolution from a telecommunications company to a technology company.

“Our commitment and focus to accelerate Africa’s progress sees MTN revealing a refreshed brand identity and campaign from 27 February,” said Morafo.