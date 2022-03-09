MTN’s big mobile data traffic growth in South Africa

MTN has released its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021, revealing that data traffic on its South African network grew 58.3%.

The number of its South African customers actively using the Internet grew by 12.5%, MTN reported.

MTN South Africa had 17.7 million active data users at the end of the year, driving a 12.2% increase in overall mobile data revenue.

Data revenue, including fixed access and mobile, excluding roaming and wholesale, grew to R16.5 billion in 2021, up from R14.6 billion in 2020.

Overall revenue grew to R48.7 billion, up from R45.5 billion.

MTN SA achieved earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation of R19.0 billion, up 6.8% for the year, with a margin of 38.9%.

The company stated that share price appreciation had a significant impact on the expenses recorded by MTN SA due to the IFRS 2 reporting standard.

Excluding these impacts, MTN SA would have recorded EBITDA growth of 13.8% with a margin of 41.4%.

“MTN SA’s work to make data more affordable led to a 29.7% reduction in the effective data tariff,” the company reported.

“An active prepaid data subscriber now consumes an average of 2.3GB of data a month and an active postpaid data subscriber uses nearly 10.3GB per month.”

MTN reported that its South African subscribers increased by 3.0 million to 35.0 million as churn stabilised, and it recorded higher gross additions.

It also reported that its postpaid subscriber base recovered well, helped by data value offers and advanced churn management.

MTN SA recorded a 456,000 increase in subscribers to 7.4 million.

It added 2.4 million prepaid subscribers to close the year at 27.6 million, supported by an increase in 4G customers.

MTN’s consumer business unit recorded the highest base growth in more than four years, driven by the increase in the number of active data users.