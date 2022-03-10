The Competition Commission announced on Wednesday evening that it has approved, with conditions, MTN’s sale of 5,713 cellular masts in South Africa to IHS Holding Limited (IHS Towers).

MTN and IHS confirmed the deal in November last year.

After the merger, a significant portion of MTN South Africa’s towers will be wholly owned by a subsidiary of IHS Towers — a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

In turn, IHS Towers will form a South African subsidiary, IHS Towers South Africa (Pty) Ltd, which will hold these tower assets.

According to the Competition Commission, the transaction means that the two companies will remain direct competitors in the passive tower infrastructure market, as MTN SA will retain some of its towers.

However, the Commission identified competition and public interest concerns arising from the transaction.

These concerns relate to the exclusion of rival independent tower operators and vendors from the market and the potential exclusion of rivals from access to space on the affected towers.

“The Commission was particularly concerned about the ability of SMME and HD tower vendors and independent tower operators to effectively participate in and expand in the tower infrastructure market,” it stated.

“Particularly at a time when mobile operators are considering the technical and other imperatives of rolling out 5G technology.”

BEE and labour conditions

The Commission approved the transaction with the following conditions labour and BEE conditions:

MTN SA may not retrench any staff due to the merger for 24 months from the implementation date.

IHS SA must achieve a minimum Level 4 B-BBEE status within 18 months.

IHS SA must have 30% B-BBEE Ownership within 24 months.

Within four years, IHS SA must have a Level 1 BBBEE status.

“Further particulars of the B-BBEE condition are subject to a confidentiality claim made by the merging parties,” the Competition Commission stated.

“The merging parties’ confidentiality claim will be adjudicated by the Tribunal.”

Procurement conditions

The Commission also imposed 10-year procurement conditions.

It stated that IHS SA and MTN committed to procuring a substantial proportion of the goods and services from small-to-medium enterprises (SME) and historically disadvantaged persons (HDP).

“For each contract awarded to SME and HDP Tower Vendors in terms of the procurement condition, MTN SA and IS SA shall provide preferential payment terms to support the working capital requirements of the SME and HDP Tower Vendors.”

In addition, MTN SA must spend R60 million per annum for ten years to support SME and HDP-owned vendors in the telecommunications sector.

This annual spending must escalate by inflation each year.

Limits on using IHS as preferential tower partner

MTN currently has a 29% stake in IHS Towers, which the company estimated to be worth R30.5 billion in June 2021.

In October, IHS Towers launched an initial public offering (IPO) of 18,000,000 shares on the New York stock exchange.

MTN said it would retain 85,176,719 ordinary shares from IHS Towers following the IPO.

The Commission noted this structural link, stating that it raised a concern that IHS SA may be MTN’s preferred partner for new site rollouts.

“To limit any exclusionary effect associated with such a strategy, the Commission has imposed a condition limiting preferential allocation of MTN’s new site rollout in terms of both the number of sites and the period in which IHS SA may be given first preference for new site rollouts,” it stated.

Site access conditions

The Competition Commission also stipulated that IHS Towers must continue to make electronic communications facilities available to all existing users on the same terms and conditions they currently enjoy.

On the expiry of those agreements, IHS Towers must continue to provide services to any licensed operator in South Africa on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms.

The site access conditions imposed by the Commission will endure for as long as IHS Towers is a site owner in South Africa.