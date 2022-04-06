South Africa’s largest IT and telecoms conference here next month

The South African ICT community will come together on 19 May 2022 at the MyBroadband Conference to discuss the industry, build partnerships, and share information about their companies.

Now in its seventeenth year, the annual MyBroadband Conference is the largest ICT event in South Africa and the meeting place for the country’s IT and telecoms industries.

The country’s top telecoms and IT companies have partnered with MyBroadband to showcase their products and services – and interact with local IT decision-makers.

The 2022 MyBroadband Conference will be hosted in an exciting online format, making it possible for delegates across South Africa can attend.

Aki Anastasiou will serve as MC for the event and host interviews with the country’s top ICT executives.

Topics covered at the 2022 MyBroadband Online Conference include 5G, fibre, mobile broadband, IoT, digital transformation, online security, and innovation.

Delegates will also learn more about fibre rollouts, mobile network technologies and growth, and ISP services.

Registrations for the 2022 MyBroadband Online Conference are now open, and you can register for free using the voucher code below.

Register here: 2022 MyBroadband Conference Website

Voucher Code: Mybroadband2022

The tickets cover all aspects of the event, including access to all presentations and interviews, the expo area, and fun giveaways.