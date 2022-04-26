Telkom appoints former Samsung Africa boss to board

Telkom has informed shareholders that it has appointed Sung Hyuck Yoon, the former CEO and President of Samsung Africa, as a non-executive director.

Sung’s appointment to the Board of Directors is effective 1 May 2022.

Sung offers unique executive experience across three continents, Telkom said.

This includes 16 years in the United States and four years in Africa.

“He has a proven track record of turning around difficult business situations and significantly growing both new and existing business categories,” stated Telkom.

“He is an expert in tailoring global strategies to suit the needs of each market, and possesses hands-on technical knowledge across numerous product categories.”

According to Telkom, Sung is a respected leader with meaningful relationships globally built in the past 32 years.

“Sung has worked with Samsung Electronics in a range of capacities, and across the world as CEO and President in South Africa, Head of Mobile Sales, Head of TV & AV Sales, and Head of IBM sales respectively in the United States of America, and New Business Development in Korea.”

Sung is currently an advisor to Samsung Electronics in Korea.

Sung has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois, and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Korea University.

Telkom said Sung’s appointment is based on aligning Sung’s skills and experience to an identified board skills gap.