Vodacom South Africa appoints new managing director

Vodacom has appointed Sitho Mdlalose as managing director for Vodacom South Africa, with effect from 1 July 2022.

Mdlalose is returning to Vodacom South Africa after serving as Vodacom Tanzania managing director since August 2021.

He will be taking over from Balesh Sharma, who is leaving the company at the end of June to pursue an external career opportunity.

Sitho is a qualified Chartered Accountant (ACCA) and a Harvard Business School Senior Executive Programme graduate.

Vodacom described Mdlalose as an established business leader with over 20 years of experience in finance, consulting and management.

13 of these have been in telecommunications across both emerging and developed markets.

Mdlalose worked at Vodafone Group for more than six years before joining the Vodacom Group.

Here, he held various leadership roles, including chief financial officer for international business.

He later served as interim group chief finance officer and finance director for Vodacom South Africa.

Mdlalose will report to Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub and join the Vodacom Group executive committee.

Joosub said he was confident Mdlalose was the ideal candidate to lead Vodacom South Africa in a challenging economic climate that will require proactive innovations to adjust to shifts in customer behaviour.

“I’d like to offer my personal congratulations to Sitho as we celebrate yet another internal promotion, showcasing the strong bench of executive talent at Vodacom.”

“His in-depth experience, financial and business acumen, strong interpersonal skills and proven track record make him an obvious choice for this important role.”

Vodacom said Mdlalose’s successor in Tanzania would be announced in due course.