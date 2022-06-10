One thing all these business leaders have in common

There is one thing South Africa’s top ICT executives have in common — they have all appeared on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou.

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou premiered on 26 June 2020 with an interview with venture capitalist and business leader Michael Jordaan.

Other guests in the first season included Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, Dimension Data founder Jeremy Ord, and Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka.

The quality of the guests and Anastasiou’s great interview style made the show an instant hit.

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou racked up a million views within months and became the premier place for South African ICT executives to share their views.

Fast forward two years, and Anastasiou has interviewed the who’s who of South Africa’s technology and business world.

Guests from the finance world included Discovery CEO Adrian Gore, FNB CEO Jacques Celliers, Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie, and OUTsurance CEO Danie Matthee.

ICT business leaders on the show included EOH CEO Stephen van Coller, Afrihost CEO Gian Visser, Dell SE MD Doug Woolley, Vumatel CEO Dietlof Mare, and Liquid SA CEO Deon Geyser.

The high quality of the guests means What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou continues to grow in popularity.

Now in its fifth season, the show has recently exceeded 2.5 million views.

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou is available on multiple platforms. You can view the show here: