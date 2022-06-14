Telkom’s fixed-line disaster

Telkom has released its annual results for the financial year ended 31 March 2022, revealing that its fixed-access line subscribers have dropped below one million.

The operator’s fixed-line subscribers declined by 22.4%, from 1.284 million in March 2021 to 997,000 in March 2022 — a loss of 287,000.

However, despite the drop in subscribers, Telkom reported higher revenue generation per fixed access line.

Telkom has been haemorrhaging fixed-line subscribers since 2001 when numbers dropped from 5,493,000 the previous year to 4,962,000.

The company’s fixed broadband subscribers also continue to decline, reporting a 3.6% loss from 605,807 in March 2021 to 584,189 in March 2022.

Other aspects of Telkom’s fixed-line business also showed significant declines, with Internet all-access subscribers declining by 10.8% and average revenue per fixed voice line user dropping by 21.3%.

Telkom’s Internet all-access subscribers sat at 334,859 in March 2021 and fell to 298,695 as of March 2022.

The average revenue per fixed voice line subscriber declined from R350.07 to R275.63.

Total fixed-line traffic declined by 9%, from 6,787 million minutes to 6,178 million minutes, due to Telkom’s subscriber losses over the past year.

Telkom reported substantial growth in its fibre to the home products, with homes passed and connected increasing by 38.4% from 281,065 in March 2021 to 389,109 in March 2022.

However, this impressive growth was not enough to stem the tide of fixed-line customers abandoning the operator in their thousands.

Telkom’s fixed-line decline

The chart below shows how Telkom’s fixed-access line subscribers have declined over the years.

Telkom recorded strong fixed-line subscriber growth between 1993 and 2000.

However, its subscribers have been in decline since.

Operational data

The tables below provide an overview of Telkom’s operational data for the year ended March 2022.

