Infra Impact acquires large stake in Cybersmart

Cybersmart has announced that Infra Impact Mid-Market Infrastructure Fund 1 has acquired a significant minority stake in the ISP.

Infra Impact Mid-Market Infrastructure Fund 1 has a target size of R1.5 billion and focuses on telecommunications, water and sanitation, waste management, and clean energy investments.

Its core focus is to provide growth capital for South African Infrastructure businesses that deliver essential services to businesses and households.

Infra Impact Investment Managers manage the Infra Impact Mid-Market Infrastructure Fund.

Cybersmart is one of South Africa’s oldest and best-known Internet service providers (ISPs) and fibre network operators (FNOs).

Laurie Fialkov started Cybersmart as an Internet café called Inthenet in Sea Point in 1996, which used a 33.6kbps modem to serve its clients.

Over the last 25 years, Fialkov grew Cybersmart into a successful ISP and FNO with a client base that includes blue-chip corporations, SMEs, educational institutions, and home users.

Mark Van Wyk, co-managing partner of Infra Impact Investment Managers, said Cybersmart is an attractive investment because of its talented leadership team and growth prospects.

He said Cybersmart fits in perfectly with the fund’s objectives.

“The strong growth in the telecoms sector and positive outlook around connectivity presented a clear and attractive opportunity for investment,” Van Wyk said.

“We are delighted to join the Cybersmart team as its new capital partner, and we look forward to applying our resources to support the company and its continued growth.”

Greg Sandler, Cybersmart’s chief commercial officer, said the funding secured in this deal would allow them to grow their footprint and client base.

“We have always had a clear vision — to deliver the best fibre solutions to customers and meet their needs,” he said.

“With this new partnership in place, we have the funding and backing to execute this vision further.”

Sandler said they would use the funding from Infra Impact to solidify the Cybersmart brand and accelerate the rollout of quality, affordable, and reliable connectivity solutions.