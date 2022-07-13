Competition Commission approves Seacom’s R145 million deal to buy Hymax from EOH

The Competition Commission has approved Seacom’s proposed transaction to acquire Hymax from EOH without conditions.

It noted that Seacom South Africa is not controlled by any of its shareholders and is active at the physical infrastructure, wholesale services, and retail services levels of the fibre industry.

According to the Commission, Hymax is active in the wholesale services and retail services levels of the fibre supply chain.

It found that Hymax does not own a fibre network but leases dark or lit fibre services supplied by third parties, such as Dark Fibre Africa, to provide its wholesale and retail services.

At the retail services level, Hymax provides fibre and wireless-based retail services directly to enterprise customers throughout South Africa.

To provide these Internet service provider products, Hymax leases the fibre-to-the-business infrastructure owned and operated by other last-mile open-access fibre network operators.

The Commission found that the proposed transaction is unlikely to result in a substantial prevention or lessening of competition in any relevant markets.

It also found that the proposed transaction does not raise any public interest concerns.

EOH announced in April that it had concluded agreements to divest from its Network Solutions business and sell the entire issued share capital of Hymax to Seacom for R144.9 million.

It would use the transaction’s proceeds mainly to reduce its debt further.

EOH explained that over the past two years it embarked on a strategy of targeted disposals, including capital-intensive assets.

“EOH has looked to ensure that EOH-NS and Hymax can continue investing in world-class infrastructure and maintain their service excellence,” it stated.

