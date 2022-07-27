South African telecoms share prices in 2022 — From best to worst for the year so far

Telkom’s share price took the biggest beating of JSE-listed telecommunications companies in 2022 — until news broke that it is in acquisition talks with MTN.

The price of a Telkom share slumped nearly 37%, from R54.26 on 3 January 2022 to R34.22 by 13 July 2022.

The initial trouble started in February 2022, when Telkom reported lower year-on-year revenue in its quarterly trading update for the period between October 2021 and December 2021.

In its annual results for the financial year 2021/2022, it again saw revenue decline.

The share price tanked as the company also announced lower revenue and profit guidance, eroding investors’ confidence in the company’s prospects.

Telkom said it anticipated revenue growth in the mid-single digits over the medium term. It also expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation to grow by mid-single digits.

Telkom has rapidly expanded its mobile customer base over the past two years to surpass Cell C and become the country’s third biggest mobile network operator.

But the company has haemorrhaged fixed-line subscribers, with customers cancelling their old copper phone lines and switching to alternatives like competing fibre networks from Vumatel, Frogfoot, and Metrofibre.

Although Telkom’s Openserve division has picked up thousands of new fibre subscribers in the past year, it now has to compete with many other players where it previously held a monopoly in the DSL business.

Following MTN’s announcement on Friday, 15 July 2022, that it was in discussions to buy Telkom, the share price shot up by more than 26%.

However, as of market close on 26 July 2022, a Telkom share was worth R44.82, a reduction of roughly 17% since the start of the year.

The buyout plan has also been kind to MTN’s share price.

Before the companies announced their acquisition talks, MTN shares had dropped over 20% for the year-to-date by 13 July 2022 — from R172.04 to R137.26.

Initially, South Africa’s second-biggest mobile network saw its share price surge to over R200 for the first time in almost seven years in February 2022.

That was spurred by a reduction in debt for its holding company and solid performance in markets like Nigeria, which benefitted significantly from the rising oil price.

But it gradually receded in the following months, with a big knock in April after the Nigerian Communications Commission announced that all operators had to restrict outgoing calls for subscribers with SIMs not linked to a National Identity Number.

After announcing its intention to buy Telkom, its share price recovered to R144.93 by 26 July 2022.

The biggest mobile network operator in the country — Vodacom — has seen a slight increase of just under 5% in its share price since the start of the year.

It had a brief big price surge between February and April 2022 but dropped back down to R144.60 by market close on 26 July 2022. On 3 January 2022, it traded at roughly R134.00 a share.

Despite an overall downturn in the economy, Vodacom has reported solid revenue and customer growth during the period.

One big winner

Cell C’s biggest stakeholder Blue Label Telecoms has been the only big winner in 2022, with its shares climbing by more than 29%.

The company has been buoyed by apparent progress on the recapitalisation of the heavily-indebted mobile network operator.

Most recently, Cell C’s lenders voted to take an 80% loss on their debt to save the company.

In the bigger picture, however, Blue Label’s share price is still down almost 68% from its previous high of around R212 in October 2016.

The final two telecoms on the JSE are Huge Group and TeleMasters Holdings — both of which saw their share prices drop for the year to date.

Huge Group’s share price increased by around 6% during the year, while TeleMasters has seen its share price drop by more than a third.

However, the latter’s low share price of R0.95 means that even the most incremental of changes can cause big price swings percentage-wise.

The graphs below show how the share prices of South Africa’s JSE-listed telecommunications companies have changed since the start of 2022.

Blue Label Telecoms — Up 29.2%

Share price as of 22 July 2022: R6.64

Huge Group — Up 5.9%

Share price as of 22 July 2022: R3.83

Vodacom — Up 4.7%

Share price as of 22 July 2022: R140.26

MTN — Down 17.6%

Share price as of 22 July 2022: R141.68

Telkom — Down 26.0%

Share price as of 22 July 2022: R40.15

TeleMasters Holdings — Down 36.7%

Share price as of 22 July 2022: R0.95

Now read: All the companies Naspers owns