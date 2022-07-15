Former MTN and Altron boss joins Telkom board

Telkom has announced several changes to its board with four members retiring or resigning from 24 August 2022.

It announced that Mr N Kapila, Ms F Petersen-Cook, and Ms KW Mzondeki would retire as independent non-executive directors and not be available for re-election at the company’s forthcoming annual general meeting.

It also announced that Rex Tomlinson would resign as an independent non-executive director.

The company has appointed four independent non-executive directors with effect from 15 July 2022:

Mr Brian Kennedy

Ms Prudence Lebina

Mr Mteto Nyati

Ms Ipeleng Selele

Kennedy serves on the Boards of Afrisam, Ecobank, and Nozala Women’s Investments.

Lebina is CEO of specialist fixed income investment house TriAlpha Investment Management.

Nyati is the former CEO of MTN South Africa and Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron).

Altron announced Nyati’s resignation in January, with a notice period until 30 June 2022.

Selele is an entrepreneur and serves on the Boards of Siemens Energy SA, Mahlako Energy Infrastructure, and Satsanga Fintech Holdings.

In addition to the board changes, Telkom also announced a reconfiguration of several board committees.

The Audit Committee will be composed of:

Mr KA Rayner as a member and chairperson

Ms P Lebina as a member

Mr PCS Luthuli as a member

Prof H Singh as a member

Mr LL Von Zeuner as a member

The social and ethics committee will be composed of:

Ms EG Matenge-Sebesho as a member and chairperson

Mr B Kennedy as a member

Ms IO Selele as a member

Dr SP Sibisi as a member

The Remuneration Committee will be composed of:

Mr B Kennedy as a member and chairperson

Mr M Nyati as a member

Ms O Ighodaro as a member

Mr MS Moloko as a member

Mr LL Von Zeuner as a member

The Nominations Committee will be composed of:

Mr MS Moloko as a member and chairperson

Mr M Nyati as a member

Ms EG Matenge-Sebesho as a member

Ms IO Selele as a member

The Investment and Transactions Committee will be composed of:

Mr PCS Luthuli as a member and chairperson

Ms O Ighodaro as a member

Mr B Kennedy as a member

Ms P Lebina as a member

Mr KA Rayner as a member

Mr S Taukobong as a member

Mr S Yoon as a member

Now read: MTN in discussions to buy Telkom