Former MTN and Altron boss joins Telkom board

Telkom has announced several changes to its board with four members retiring or resigning from 24 August 2022.
It announced that Mr N Kapila, Ms F Petersen-Cook, and Ms KW Mzondeki would retire as independent non-executive directors and not be available for re-election at the company’s forthcoming annual general meeting.
It also announced that Rex Tomlinson would resign as an independent non-executive director.
The company has appointed four independent non-executive directors with effect from 15 July 2022:
- Mr Brian Kennedy
- Ms Prudence Lebina
- Mr Mteto Nyati
- Ms Ipeleng Selele
Kennedy serves on the Boards of Afrisam, Ecobank, and Nozala Women’s Investments.
Lebina is CEO of specialist fixed income investment house TriAlpha Investment Management.
Nyati is the former CEO of MTN South Africa and Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron).
Altron announced Nyati’s resignation in January, with a notice period until 30 June 2022.
Selele is an entrepreneur and serves on the Boards of Siemens Energy SA, Mahlako Energy Infrastructure, and Satsanga Fintech Holdings.
In addition to the board changes, Telkom also announced a reconfiguration of several board committees.
The Audit Committee will be composed of:
- Mr KA Rayner as a member and chairperson
- Ms P Lebina as a member
- Mr PCS Luthuli as a member
- Prof H Singh as a member
- Mr LL Von Zeuner as a member
The social and ethics committee will be composed of:
- Ms EG Matenge-Sebesho as a member and chairperson
- Mr B Kennedy as a member
- Ms IO Selele as a member
- Dr SP Sibisi as a member
The Remuneration Committee will be composed of:
- Mr B Kennedy as a member and chairperson
- Mr M Nyati as a member
- Ms O Ighodaro as a member
- Mr MS Moloko as a member
- Mr LL Von Zeuner as a member
The Nominations Committee will be composed of:
- Mr MS Moloko as a member and chairperson
- Mr M Nyati as a member
- Ms EG Matenge-Sebesho as a member
- Ms IO Selele as a member
The Investment and Transactions Committee will be composed of:
- Mr PCS Luthuli as a member and chairperson
- Ms O Ighodaro as a member
- Mr B Kennedy as a member
- Ms P Lebina as a member
- Mr KA Rayner as a member
- Mr S Taukobong as a member
- Mr S Yoon as a member
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.