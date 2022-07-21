Vodacom loses subscribers but sees big data growth

Vodacom lost nearly 400,000 subscribers in South Africa in the past three months, the network’s latest quarterly financial update shows.

The operator reported 45.086 million customers as of 30 June 2022, a decline of roughly 373,000 from its previous figure of 45.459 million in March 2022.

Although it saw contract customers increase by 52,000, Vodacom’s prepaid segment faltered.

The operator attributed this to a “challenging macro backdrop” of higher food and fuel inflation and delays in social grant payments.

Nevertheless, Vodacom said that prepaid revenue in South Africa increased by a modest 1.7% to R6.2 billion.

It should be noted that Vodacom reported year-on-year subscriber growth of around 485,000 despite the quarterly decline.

In addition, the operator saw mobile traffic on its network surge by more than 30%.

The increase was driven by a rise in the number of data-consuming customers and smart devices used on its network.

“Data customers of 23.0 million were up 8.6%, representing 63.5% penetration of our one-month customer base,” Vodacom said.

“Smart devices on our network were up by 11.5% to 26.4 million.”

Vodacom measured a 25.2% increase in data usage on these smart devices, with the average consumption reaching 2.7GB per month.

The operator also said the number of 4G devices on its network surged 11.3% to 18.2 million.

The rise in data traffic helped Vodacom Group’s service revenue in South Africa reach R14.5 billion during the quarter.

This was lower than the nearly R14.96 billion it reported during the first three months of the year but was up 3% year on year.

Vodacom South Africa’s financial services division also brought in service revenue of R672 million, up 4.5% from the year before.

“Revenue growth was supported by strong growth in our insurance portfolio, with the number of policies up 8.0% to 2.4 million,” Vodacom said.

“Our Airtime Advance product remained a key contributor to financial services revenue, with volumes improving through the quarter as we updated bundle pricing.”

“We advanced R3.1 billion in airtime, amounting to 44.7% of total prepaid recharges.”

Vodacom Business contributed a further R4.3 billion, an increase of 2.5%.

That was supported by sustained demand for mobile connectivity and IoT revenue, Vodacom said.

“IoT connections were up 19.1% to 6.7 million, with revenue growth at 16.4% to R0.4 billion.”

Across the entire Group, including its businesses in the rest of Africa, Vodacom saw revenue climb 5.2% compared to June 2021, to R26.1 billion.

International revenue growth was significantly better than in South Africa, increasing by 9.9% to more than R6 billion.

