What’s Next – Scott Thwaites talks about the benefits of TikTok for Business

Scott Thwaites is TikTok’s Head of Business Partnerships for Gaming and New Markets in the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Pakistan (METAP) region.

As one of TikTok’s first employees in the METAP region, Thwaites has been instrumental in designing and implementing business structures to generate revenue in these markets.

Prior to his appointment at TikTok, Thwaites worked as the Head of Global Projects at Ad Dynamo for over a year.

He then joined Twitter in 2014 as a Partner Manager for the EMEA region. He quickly became the Senior Sales Partner Manager for the MENA region before joining TikTok in 2019.

In this What’s Next interview, Thwaites meets with Aki Anastasiou to discuss TikTok for Business, which provides brands and marketers with access to TikTok’s broad user base that consumes a diverse range of content.

Thwaites talks about TikTok’s impact in South Africa and the platform’s recent achievement of 1 billion global monthly active users.

He highlights the various benefits of TikTok for Business — including how it can help brands connect with and relate to their customers.

Thwaites also outlines how brands can track their metrics through the TikTok for Business platform to drive business impact and measure success.

He then highlights the types of content on TikTok that are the most successful for brands and tells us about the platform’s audience demographics.

This season of What’s Next is sponsored by SAP. The full interview with Scott Thwaites from TikTok is embedded below.