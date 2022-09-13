Rain’s valuation jumps to R18 billion

Mobile network operator Rain’s valuation has jumped by more than R1.5 billion in the past year, according to the latest annual results of shareholder African Rainbow Capital (Arc) Investments.

Arc said the value of its interest in Rain increased 9.7% during the period, from R3.314 billion by 30 June 2021 to R3.635 billion a year later, despite Arc’s overall shareholding dropping slightly from 20.26% to 20.25%.

The company justified Rain’s substantial growth based on a further R56 million investment and R265 million fair value gain.

As a result, the operator’s overall valuation stood at roughly R17.951 billion by June 2022. This is an increase from its R16.644 billion value in December 2021, and R16.357 in June 2021.

One of the company’s biggest milestones is achieving R1 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation for its financial year ending February 2022.

“This is regarded as a significant achievement as it achieved break-even in the February 2021 financial year,” Arc said.

Rain has now been profitable for around a year and a half.

Arc said the operator has continued to deliver well on both 4G and 5G product sales.

“Demand for these products has been sustained throughout and post the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, which has seen employees return to their offices for work,” the company explained.

Arc also expects Rain to become significantly more competitive following its acquisition of additional radio frequency spectrum in March and April 2022.

“The business participated successfully in the government-initiated spectrum auction that saw Rain acquire 2 x 10MHz in the 700MHz band and 20MHz in the 2.6GHz band for a total price of R1.43 billion,” Arc stated.

“The utilisation of the additional spectrum is expected to positively impact Rain’s cash flow.”

Rain valuation

The table below provides an overview of Arc’s shareholding value and Rain’s total valuation between December 2017 and June 2022.