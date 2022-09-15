Seacom joins forces with Broadband Infraco to boost SA government connectivity

Seacom and Broadband Infraco (BBI) have teamed up in a move intended to improve available long-distance network infrastructure for government entities in South Africa.

The partnership will see Seacom expand its communications and cloud solutions portfolio with Broadband Infraco.

The joint effort aims to provide a tailored information process and technology (IPT) solution for government organisations.

It also aims to bring Internet connectivity to Broadband Infraco customers in remote areas across the country.

“In this joint effort, Seacom and BBI will provide a tailored IPT offering for government organisations procuring their services and WISP/ISP to BBI customers in remote areas in South Africa,” the team said in a statement.

“The two organisations will also work together on strategic public sector opportunities, leveraging BBI’s network and influence.”

It added that the partnership would help BBI achieve its mandate of expanding the availability and affordability of access to electronic communications.

“We’re excited to partner with Seacom in such a targeted and meaningful way,” BBI’s chief sales and marketing offices, Phumza Dyani, said.

“Seacom’s communications and cloud solutions have enabled significant growth of the continent’s economy, and we anticipate that the outcome of our collaborative services will improve market efficiency.”