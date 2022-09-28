MTN is the most valuable telecommunications company in South Africa, with a market capitalisation of R228.15 billion, beating its main rival Vodacom which has a market cap of R224.62 billion.

A company’s market capitalisation is determined by its share price multiplied by the number of shares held by all shareholders.

MTN has rebounded well from a share price slump in 2020 when it fell to a low of R26.25 in March 2020, shortly before South Africa entered its initial Covid-19 lockdown.

Its share price jumped to a high of R211.49 in February 2022 before receding to R121.92 by market close on 26 September 2022.

While substantially down from its peak, it was still over 73% higher than its worst level during the pandemic.

Vodacom’s share price was much more stable than MTN’s throughout the pandemic, with its lowest point being R90.70 in March 2020.

Although pandemic developments in South Africa impacted both businesses, BP Bernstein portfolio manager Gerhard Parkin said MTN was more exposed to the macroeconomic impact of the pandemic due to its extensive operations in Nigeria.

As one of the world’s major oil producers, Nigeria was rocked by the global slump in fuel demand due to widespread lockdowns.

MTN makes most of its revenue in Nigeria, so changes in that market heavily impacted its share price.

The charts below show the proportional relationship between the service revenue Vodacom and MTN make in South Africa versus their other markets during their 2020 financial years, when the pandemic had its worst impact on share prices.

Several financial and operational factors that drive investor sentiment could also influence MTN’s overall market cap lead over Vodacom.

In addition to greater overall revenue of R133.5 billion compared to R79.9 billion for Vodacom, the MTN Group had a higher blended average revenue per user (ARPU) than Vodacom in their most recent full financial years — R98 versus R90.

Furthermore, MTN saw greater service revenue growth of 18.3% compared to 5.8% for Vodacom.

MTN’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation also increased by 23.7% to R80.8 billion, whereas Vodacom’s was up 4.5% to R39.3 billion.

In recent years, MTN has also dominated Vodacom in terms of network quality, as evidenced by Analytico’s mobile data market reports.

While both companies spent more than R50 billion on capital expenditure (capex) to build out their networks in South Africa during the past five years, MTN’s capex makes up a higher portion of its South African revenue.

This number is referred to as “capital intensity” and reflects an expansive attitude as opposed to conservative consolidation.

An analysis by Daily Investor showed Vodacom’s capital intensity in South Africa was between 13% and 14% in the past five years, while MTN’s fluctuated between 17% and 25%.

South Africa’s third-biggest mobile network operator — Telkom — has seen its share price and market cap perform relatively well in 2022.

That is primarily down to its ongoing discussions regarding a potential buyout by MTN.

But for the year-to-date, Blue Label Telecoms has been the best-performing telecoms company in the country, with its share price jumping nearly 20% from R5.14 on 3 January 2022 to R6.16 by 26 September 2022.

That increase was largely driven by progress with a turnaround plan for one of Blue Label’s biggest problem children — Cell C. Blue Label is Cell C’s biggest shareholder.

Following a years-long process, Blue Label announced the conclusion of Cell C’s second recapitalisation earlier this month, with its priority creditors voting to take an 80% haircut on their outstanding debt.

Rain’s surprisingly high valuation

The other major mobile network operator in South Africa — Rain — is not publicly traded on a stock exchange.

Its valuation is not based on the combined value of its shares but on the assessment of one of its major shareholders, African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARCI).

According to ARCI’s latest annual results, Rain was worth R17.95 billion by 30 June 2022, an increase of 9.7%.

The company said this growth was due to a further R56 million investment from Arc and R265 million in fair value gain.

Rain achieved earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation of R1 billion for its financial year ending February 2022 and has been profitable for around a year and a half, ARCI reported.

Another significant telecoms player in South Africa is CIVH, which owns Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa through a subsidiary.

Its holding company, Remgro, valued CIVH at R24.13 billion as of September 2022.

The table below compares the market cap and valuation of South Africa’s major telecom companies.

Most valuable South African telecoms companies Company Market Cap/Valuation MTN R228.15 billion Vodacom R224.62 billion Telkom R24.99 billion CIVH R24.13 billion* Rain R17.95 billion* Blue Label Telecoms R5.87 billion *Valuation based on holding company’s assessment.

