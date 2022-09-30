Rain proposes that Telkom should buy it

Telkom has confirmed it received an offer from Rain in mid-September proposing that Telkom acquire Rain in exchange for shares.

“Shareholders are advised that Telkom received a non-binding proposal from Rain on 14 September 2022, in terms of which Rain proposes the potential acquisition of Rain by Telkom for newly issued shares in Telkom,” the company said in a SENS announcement on Friday.

The company said its board was evaluating the Rain proposal and was not yet in a position to express a view thereon.

Rain previously released a statement saying it had made an offer to Telkom over a potential merger on 11 August 2022 but had to retract this after the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) reprimanded it over the announcement.

Telkom also denied receiving the merger offer in a Sens announcement the day after Rain’s statement.

Rain subsequently said it would table an official offer to Telkom’s board before the end of September 2022.

Rain believes that a merger with Telkom could create a strong third mobile network operator and “5G powerhouse” in South Africa.

Telkom is currently also in discussions with MTN over a potential buyout that would see MTN acquiring the entire issued share capital of Telkom in return for shares or a combination of cash and shares in MTN.

But industry analysts believe it would be difficult for the companies to convince the Competition Commission that the deal would not result in less competition in the telecoms industry.

MTN and Telkom are currently the country’s second and third-largest mobile network operators, and a takeover could make it more difficult for small players like Cell C and Rain to compete, spurring fears of a renewed duopoly in the market shared by MTN and Vodacom.

But analysts believe that MTN’s interest is primarily in Telkom’s fixed-line division — Openserve — and not its mobile business, which is where Rain’s interests seem to lie.

Openserve has a well-established fixed-line network and could significantly boost MTN’s fibre prospects, putting the company in a better position to compete with the expected combination of Vodacom, Vumatel, and DFA’s networks.

Telkom said its board was considering various strategic options, including non-binding merger and acquisition proposals received to date.